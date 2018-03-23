Arrest made, suspects wanted for Gronk break-in

By: Rachael Perry

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — An arrest has been made and other suspects have been identified in the investigation into the break-in of Gronk’s home back in February.

According to the Foxborough Police Department, Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, was arrested on Friday and charged with:

B&E Nighttime.

Receiving Stolen Property. (two counts)

Malicious Destruction of Property.

Police said they recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex, and two rare coins from the 1800's that were stolen from Gronk's house back on February 5th.

Two more suspects were identified as Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, and Eric Tyrell, 28, of Foxborough. They are wanted for their connections to this break-in.

Denn is wanted on the following charges:

B&E Nightime.

Larceny of a firearm. (three counts)

Larceny more than 250.00.

Malicious Destruction of Property.

Trespassing.

Tyrrell is wanted on the charge of receiving stolen property of over $250 (two counts).

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two suspects Denn and Tyrrell is encouraged to call the Foxborough Police, or the law enforcement agency in their area,” said the Foxborough Police Department on Facebook.

Despite recovering multiple items, others, including firearms owned by the other victim, Mr. Robert Goon, have yet to be recovered.

Officers from Randolph Police, Boston Police, Weymouth Police, Canton Police, and Massachusetts State Police assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The full post can be read below:

Any tips can be given to Foxborough Police at: (508) 543-4343.

