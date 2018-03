By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

CHEPACHET, R.I. – It can take more than 80 gallons of sap from a maple tree to make just one gallon of maple syrup. Check out the video for more!

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018