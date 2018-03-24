Hendricken, Barrington Earn Game 1 Victories In Boys Hockey Cham - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hendricken, Barrington Earn Game 1 Victories In Boys Hockey Championship Series

Posted: Updated:

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

In the boys hockey Division I championship series, Hendricken scoring late in the third period to skate past La Salle, 3-1, in Game 1.

In the first game of the Division II series, Barrington flies past Coventry, 5-2.

