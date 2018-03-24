Hendricken, Barrington Earn Game 1 Victories In Boys Hockey Championship Series

By Nick Coit
ncoit@abc6.com
In the boys hockey Division I championship series, Hendricken scoring late in the third period to skate past La Salle, 3-1, in Game 1.
In the first game of the Division II series, Barrington flies past Coventry, 5-2.
Click here to see our ABC6 Contests page!
10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.