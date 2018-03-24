Providence Police arrest 3 after large disturbance on Comstock Avenue

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Three people were arrested late Friday night after Police responded to a large disturbance on the Southside.

Providence Police said they responded to 55 Comstock Avenue around 11:45 p.m. to find around 40 individuals fighting in the street and on the porch of the address, several holding baseball bats, hammers, and other blunt instruments.

One individual claimed they were hit in the head with a metal lug wrench, and identified the assailant to the Police.

Police said the suspect attempted to flee into 55 Comstock Avenue. Police pursued and after a brief struggle took the suspect into custody.

The suspect was taken to the ACI and is charged with Felony Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Two others were arrested on scene for simple assault and disorderly conduct.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018