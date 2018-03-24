Police looking for suspects after early morning stabbing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police looking for suspects after early morning stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are searching for two suspects in an overnight stabbing on Saturday.

Police said a 42-year-old Providence man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with multiple lacerations to the back of the head and lower back.

The man was stabbed after an altercation broke out in the bar area of the Masonic Temple Southside on Eddy Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Providence Police are searching for two suspects involved in the stabbing, described as a dark-skinned man around 6’ tall with dreadlocks, and a light-skinned Hispanic man with his hair in a ponytail.

No word on the victim’s condition at this time.

