Providence man faces DUI charges after crashing into police cruisers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence man was arrested after crashing his car into two Providence Police cruisers early Saturday morning.

Providence Police were on scene for a stabbing on Eddy Street around 2:00 a.m. Saturday when a driver crashed into two parked police cruisers around , seriously damaging the vehicles.

Police arrested Cecil Hall, 57, of Providence, who now faces DUI charges.

Providence Police said no one was hurt in the crash, but one of the cruisers was totaled.

