Rhode Islanders rally for gun control

PROVIDENCE (WLNE) -- Cries for change as thousands of people flood the Rhode Island State House lawn calling for an end to gun violence. Local students say they just want to feel safe in their classrooms, joining the movement that Parkland, Florida students started and pushing for a change to gun laws.

As they chant "we will not stop until we see change," Rhode Islanders are making it clear fear has no place in our schools.

"I've lead an intruder drill and was horrified to have to explain to my students the significance of what we were asking them to do," says local teacher Amy Schneidhorst.

The rally, one of hundreds going on nationwide. March for our lives sparked by the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A 2016 graduate of the Florida school emotionally speaking to the crowd in Providence.

"I am a changed Stoneman Douglas graduate and an angry, sad but most of all determined RISD student who intends to make change happen," says Nina Greg, a sophomore at RISD.

Many saying enough is enough. Some having lived through the terror themselves.

"I was in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting so I'm coming here to fight gun violence. I guess Parkland is a good thing that happened too, because now we can create change," says Lily Valenta, who now lives in Massachusetts.

Elected officials promising change. Governor Raimondo saying this time feels different.

"They are called military style weapons because they belong in the military. They do not belong in our schools, in our streets and in our communities," says Governor Raimondo.

The movement has been led primarily by students, adults saying now is the time to listen to their voices.

"I'm so inspired by this next generation, doing something that's so important. What's more important than keeping us safe? It's out of control and I'm really optimistic about the future," says Tom Zorabedian of Wakefield.

Many say this isn't about the second amendment or taking away people's guns, but enacting common sense gun legislation.

