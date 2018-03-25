Friars Shocked by Notre Dame in Final Minute of NCAA Quarterfinal

-For the second consecutive game Friar sophomore forward Kasper Bjorkqvist opened the scoring in the game. On Friday he scored just 4:02 into the game. Tonight, he led things off with his 16th tally of the year, just 2:02 into the contest. Friars are now 19-4-2 when scoring first this season.

-Friars made their eighth appearance all-time in NCAA Quarterfinal/Regional action. PC has posted a 5-7-0 mark all time in those games. In the Friars’ last NCAA Quarterfinal game, the Friars defeated Denver, 4-1, in Providence in 2015. The last time the Friars played in the NCAA Quarterfinals in Bridgeport, PC was defeated by Union, 3-1, in 2014.

-Providence is now 15-19-0 all-time in 14 NCAA Tournament appearances.

- The Friars earned their fifth-consecutive NCAA Tournament bid last Sunday, which is the second-longest active NCAA appearance streak in the nation. Overall, it’s the Friars’ 14th appearance in the national tournament. Providence is the No. 2 seed in the Bridgeport Regional.

- Nate Leaman has posted a 6-4 NCAA Tournament record while at Providence.

- Providence is 4-5-2 this season against NCAA Tournament teams. Three wins came against Hockey East schools, Boston University and Northeastern and last night’s win over ECAC foe Clarkson. Friars were defeated tonight by BIG 10 opponent Notre Dame. - Brian Pinho ranks tied for FIRST all-time at Providence with 156 games played. Tonight he tied Ross Mauerman in the team’s NCAA game versus Notre Dame.

- Hayden Hawkey is second among goaltenders in the NCAA Tournament field with 48 career wins. He’s also fourth in that group with 1,873 career saves.

- The fifth-consecutive season of 20-plus wins is the third-longest active streak in the nation behind Denver (17) and Minnesota State (6).

- Providence is just one of three NCAA Division I programs all-time to send its basketball and hockey teams to the NCAA Tournament in the same season for five consecutive years (Michigan, and Michigan State). The Friars are the only school to accomplish the feat in the last five seasons.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (Providence) – 2:02/1st – EV – Kasper Bjorkqvist (Davis) – Tommy Davis made a wrap around attempt that Morris stopped but Kasper Bjorkqvist jammed in the rebound from the top of the crease.

1-1 (Notre Dame) – 18:09/2nd – PP – Andrew Oglevie (Evans, Gross) – Andrew Oglevie got a misfired clear at the top of the left face off circle and fired a low shot into the far corner through a screen.

1-2 (Notre Dame) 19:33/3rd – EV – Dylan Malmquist (Burke, Oglevie) – Dylan Malmquist took a pass from behind the net and one timed it into the left corner.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Bjorkqvist

Assists: Davis

Points: Bjorkqvist, Davis

Shots: Pinho (2), Desharnais (2), Tait (3), Conway (2)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/2

Notre Dame – 1/4

SHOTS

Providence – 20

Notre Dame – 25

UP NEXT The Friars season is over as they posted a 24-12-4 mark.

