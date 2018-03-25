Body pulled from water in Barrington

By: Chloe Leshner

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the waters of 100 Acre Cove in Barrington. This, the second body pulled from waters in that area in two days.

The Barrington Police Chief says at this point, the death isn't suspicious but its also hard to tell because the person appears to have been in the water for a few months.

Barrington fire officials, pulling a mans body out of the waters after a driver on Route 114 spotted him on an island in 100 Acre Cove.

"It's possible that's where the body was washed up and caught on the small little island area, we've had some storms the last week or 2 where the tide has been extremely high," says Chief John LaCross.

The waters were too shallow for firefighters to use a boat so they walked out about 500 feet and used a raft to bring the body in.

"The victim was clothed, he did have pants on an appeared to be a shirt but it appeared the person had been in the water for sometime. At least a month if not 2 months," says LaCross.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause of death.

"We work hand in hand with the Medical Examiner and they will first hopefully identify the body, who it is, and we'll notify next of kin which is very sad. If there's any foul play or what caused the death we'll look into that if there's any criminal proceedings," he says.

On Friday, another body was pulled from the waters near Colt State Park but police don't believe the 2 are related.

"Very unusual. Very sad that 2 people have been retrieved from the waters and it's tough on our first responders as well, the firefighters, police officers, people on scene seeing the condition of this body and eventually making death notifications," says LaCross.

