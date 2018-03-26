Coffee and Cream rebuilding process underway

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Rebuilding has begun for a North Smithfield restaurant that went up in flames back in December.

According to Coffee and Cream Restaurant’s Facebook page, three months after a fire destroyed the restaurant, they are starting the reconstruction process.

“It has begun! The remodel of our beloved restaurant, Coffee and Cream is officially underway,” said the owner on Facebook.

On December 22nd, multiple fire officials received a call about 3:00 a.m. saying Coffee and Creams was up in flames. They arrived to a fully involved fire with flames shooting through the roof of the restaurant.

“The countless memories of our childhood, of our late mother, and our fathers relentless hard work was desperately trying to be salvaged by the wonderful firefighters of North Smithfield and surrounding towns,” said the owner.

The owners are excited to be working towards reopening the restaurant saying “…we are continuously encouraged by the vision of welcoming you all back to serve you our classic recipes.”

There is no time line at the moment as to when Coffee and Cream will welcome customers back.

