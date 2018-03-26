Ponaganset Middle, High School on lockdown after receiving threats

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Ponaganset Middle and High School were put on lockdown after police say the middle school received two separate threats.

According to Glocester Police, Ponaganset Middle School notified the department about two different voice messages they received at about 8:00 a.m. Monday that were “threatening in nature.” As a result, both schools were put on lockdown.

Rhode Island State Police K-9 Unit was brought in to assist with the investigation.

After investigating, police learned that a 12-year-old adolescent made the calls from the Town of Foster. The 12-year-old was arrested after admitting to making both calls.

Police say the adolescent does not attend school in Glocester or Foster.

The 12-year-old will be criminally charged with following:

Bomb Threats and Similar False Reports (Felony) Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Police issued the all clear at approximately 11:10 a.m.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018