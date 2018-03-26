‘American Idol’ auditions conclude with former contestant’s stunning return

By: News Staff

Posted by: Anthony Vega

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WLNE) — American Idol auditions concluded Sunday, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan searching for talent in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Savannah, Georgia including the shocking return of a season-12 contestant.

Tune in to ABC6 News tonight at 5 and 11 p.m. as two Southern New Englanders share their Idol experience with ABC6 News Reporter Alana Cerrone.

Click here for some of Sunday’s highlights.

