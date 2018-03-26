Police: Report of woman screaming lands man behind bars - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Report of woman screaming lands man behind bars

By: Rachael Perry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A report of a woman screaming led to a man being arrested on firearm and narcotics charges.

According to the Coventry Police Department, officers responded to Woodland Drive on Sunday after someone called in saying a woman sounded like she was in trouble.

When police got there, they found 48-year-old Robert Hunt, and deduced that some type of disturbance was going on that involved multiple people inside his apartment.

Using a court-authorized warrant, officers searched Hunt’s apartment, ultimately locating amounts of heroin and cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, and various items for narcotics distribution.

Hunt was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun.
  • Possession of Heroin and Cocaine.

Coventry Police said Hunt was arraigned on Monday and held at the ACI as a bail violator.

