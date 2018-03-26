Body pulled off Barrington shore, moved to Bristol identified

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A body pulled from the waters off Barrington last Friday has been identified.

Michael R. Perry, 46, of Warwick was identified by officials at the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) late Monday afternoon. Authorities had been searching for Perry since January.

“Mr. Perry left Conimicut Point in a kayak on Jan. 12,” said spokesman for the DEM, Mike Healey. “The kayak was found unoccupied on Jan. 14. Responding to an emergency dispatch Friday morning, the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force and RI Environmental Police recovered Mr. Perry’s body in the water off Nayatt Point and transported it to Colt State Park.”

The search was suspended due to inclement weather conditions, and concerns that he could not survive in the freezing waters.

"Surviving in 32 degree water is very difficult and the amount of time that we searched really goes beyond how long someone can survive in that type of water condition," Captain Richard Schultz with the Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England has said in January.

According to the DEM, an autopsy was conducted, but no further investigation is available at this time.

“DEM extends sincere sympathies to Mr. Perry’s family and friends,” officials said.

©WLNE-TV/ABC 2018