Norton's own Timmy Brown makes it to Hollywood on American Idol

NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) - Timmy Brown thought he'd never get a tattoo. Then, he lost his grandma. He got a tattoo in her memory, and ‘Fly Away' is the song he wrote for her.

"The lyrics are fly away angel. She loved roses and birds," Brown says.

Last fall, with his grandfather by his side, he sang that song for Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan .during his audition for American Idol.

"Luckily that got me the ‘golden ticket’ to Hollywood and so…we'll see what happens in Hollywood!"

‘Lucky’ he may be, but Brown says it wasn't just luck, or just his talent, that got him that golden ticket.

"The weird thing was the day of my audition it was her actual birthday. My grandparents were married for 50 years or something crazy. And he is still absolutely devastated by her loss and so it was great that he got to share the moment I sang the song for her."

Brown, born and raised in Norton, got into country music by chance.

"My dad would bring me to Nashville because my sister played softball and she used to do tournaments in Nashville. I was 9, 10, 11years old… that's when I really got into country music."

Flash forward to 2018, Brown has certainly come a long way in his music career. He's booked every week doing shows with his band, and has even recorded his own music in Nashville. And now, he has his sights set on becoming the next American Idol.

"That's crazy to even think about. I'd be pretty much a superstar overnight.”

Hollywood Week starts tonight, March 26, on American Idol right here on ABC6.

