Jorge Depina's murder trial resumes

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Week two of Jorge Depina’s murder trial began Monday.

Jurors saw more damaging videos showing some of the disturbing things Depina did to his 10-year-old daughter during her final days.

The videos were seized from Depina’s home after his daughter’s murder in July 2013. In one of the videos, Depina’s daughter, Aleida, is lying on a bed, then Depina comes in and he grabs her and takes her to the hallway. Off-camera, Depina is yelling in Creole, and whipping and crying sounds can be heard.

Pawtucket Police Department Detective David Silva testified Depina said, “do you want me to kill you,” then he struck her in the face.

Prosecutors showed an extension cord and a jump rope as evidence.

During cross-examination, the defense brought up how Aleida fell off a bike and injured herself a few weeks prior in May.

Silva testified he did not consider it relevant to report that a fall had happened before to the Medical Examiner since it did not happen “within the timeline” for the cause of the injury.

He also testified he received conflicting information from family members about how often she rode a bike.

The Medical Examiner ruled Aleida died from a perforation in her small intestine caused by blunt force trauma.

The defense is trying to prove Aleida caused that trauma accidentally by falling off the bike.

© WLNE-TV 2018