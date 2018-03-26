Quahog week: celebrating a beloved clam - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's beloved hard-shelled clam is getting some time in the spotlight for the third annual quahog week.                  

The celebration intended to celebrate the local food economy and honor the state's fishing heritage kicked off Monday.                 

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the week is an opportunity to commemorate the “vitality” of the shellfish industry.           

Last year, more than 22 million quahogs were harvested from Narragansett Bay and coastal waters.                  

Congressman David Cicilline says the quahog is a “flagship product” that employees hundreds as a part of the state's 7,000 fishing industry jobs.                

During Quahog Week, 20 restaurants across the state will offer special menu selections featuring the native clam.

Expect quahogs over angel hair pasta at the Harmony Lodge in Harmony, and delicacies like quahog cake with New England clam chowder at Federal Taphouse and Kitchen in Providence.

