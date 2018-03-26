Red Sox Place Pomeranz, Rodriguez, Wright On DL To Start Season

Boston Red Sox Press Release

BOSTON, MA – Prior to tonight’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox made the following roster moves:

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Workman was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Haley was reassigned to minor league camp.

Left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left forearm flexor strain.

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, who is recovering from right knee patellofemoral ligament reconstruction surgery, was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement.

With these moves, the Red Sox now have 30 active players in big league camp, including 28 players from the 40-man roster and two non-roster invitees.

BOSTON, MA – Prior to tonight’s game against the Chicago Cubs, the Boston Red Sox placed right-handed pitcher Steven Wright on the 10-day disabled list. Wright is recovering from a cartilage restoration procedure performed on his left knee on May 8, 2017.

Wright, 33, made five starts for the Red Sox in 2017 before his season-ending knee surgery. The knuckleballer made his first career All-Star team in 2016, finishing the season with a 13-6 record, a 3.33 ERA (58 ER/156.2 IP), and four complete games in 24 starts. Since his 2013 major league debut, the California native has made 40 starts and 15 relief appearances for the Red Sox, going 21-14 with a 3.97 ERA (127 ER/287.2 IP). Wright was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2006 June Draft before being acquired by Boston at the non-waiver trade deadline in 2012.

