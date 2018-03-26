Cranston Police seek Victoria's Secret thief - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston Police seek Victoria's Secret thief

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston Police are seeking a suspect with blue dreadlocks who was seen nabbing over $500 worth of merchandise from Victoria's Secret.

A video on the Cranston Police Facebook page showed a man walking into the store on March 16th. The man, with blue dreadlocks, a blue jacket and black pants was wandering around the store. 

According to police, the suspect made off with the merchandise, but did not pay. 

Anyone with information leading to the identification and apprehension of this suspect is encouraged to call the Cranston Police Department at: 401-942-2211.

