Kraft Shows Support for Belichick after Butler Benching, Super Bowl Loss

Every marriage has its ups and downs. So New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urges everyone not to read too much into any reported discord in his organization.

Kraft praised Bill Belichick on Monday when asked about some of the unusual decisions the coach made in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia. As for any split among owner, coach and star quarterback, Kraft says he has learned to work with ``a strong and powerful coach.'' He adds that any tension ``gets greater when you lose.''

As for Brady, Kraft notes that the ``feeling of a loss is worse than the feeling of a win'' in a Super Bowl, except for that first victory. Says Kraft: ``I think Tommy is in that category.''

