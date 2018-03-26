Kraft Shows Support for Belichick after Butler Benching, Super B - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kraft Shows Support for Belichick after Butler Benching, Super Bowl Loss

Posted: Updated:

Every marriage has its ups and downs. So New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft urges everyone not to read too much into any reported discord in his organization.
        Kraft praised Bill Belichick on Monday when asked about some of the unusual decisions the coach made in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.         As for any split among owner, coach and star quarterback, Kraft says he has learned to work with ``a strong and powerful coach.'' He adds that any tension ``gets greater when you lose.''
        As for Brady, Kraft notes that the ``feeling of a loss is worse than the feeling of a win'' in a Super Bowl, except for that first victory. Says Kraft: ``I think Tommy is in that category.''
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.