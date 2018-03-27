Mayor Elorza vetoes plastic bag ordinance

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza vetoed an ordinance involving single-use plastic bags in the city Monday.

The ordinance would require retailers to charge at least 10 cents for replacement paper bags or more for durable plastic bags.

Elorza says while the bags have a negative impact on the environment, the policy assumes everyone has equal access to reusable bags.

The bill exempts dry cleaning bags, laundry bags and frozen food bags from the fee.

Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan proposed the ordinance in February. She estimates more than 95 million plastic bags are used annually in Providence.

Elorza says once the ordinance is reworked, so that it works for all residents, he will sign it.

“I am confident that with more time for public discourse and these voices centered in that process, we can come up with a plastic bag policy that eliminates this environmental hazard from our community, while not burdening our low-income residents. By being deliberate and intentional about who is at the table, we can create an effective policy that makes our communities stronger, rather than divide us. Once that is done, I look forward to signing this into law,” said Mayor Elorza.

