Auto body shop raided by State Police

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Three men were arrested Monday after Rhode Island State Police raided a Cranston business as part of a months long drug trafficking investigation. ABC6 News cameras were rolling as workers at R&R Auto Repair before noon time.

According to State Police, Jose M. Hernandez, 47, of Cranston, Steven Alix, 40, of Portsmouth, and Robert Arias, 21, of Providence are facing charges for possession with intent to deliver heroin mixed with fentanyl with cocaine.

A special task force initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts back in December 2017.

As a result of that investigation, Troopers obtained a search warrant for several streets in Providence and Cranston including Niantic Avenue as part of their drug trafficking investigation.

Hernandez was arraigned at Rhode Island Hospital by a Justice of the Peace and was ordered held without bail pending an official arraignment at a later date at Sixth Division District Court. Both Alix and Arias will face a judge in Providence District Court Tuesday.

ABC6 researched R&R Auto Repair and learned they have only operating out of the building for about a year. However, we also learned no website and information listed with the Better Business Bureau.

