Police respond to shooting in Pawtucket

By: Anthony Vega

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in his hand in Pawtucket.

According to Pawtucket Police, they responded to Park Street at about 11:10 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Police say a 26-year-old male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

“Detectives responded and met with the victim who reported that two masked men entered his residence and a struggled ensued,” said Detective Sergeant Christopher LeFort in a press release sent to ABC6 News.

Detective Sgt. LeFort says one of the suspects had a gun which went off during the struggle, hitting the 26-year-old in the hand.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

