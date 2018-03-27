MBTA Considering Raising Prices at Commuter Rail Lots

By: Scott Cook

SOUTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) -- Get ready to dig a little deeper into your wallet. Parking rates could be going up for riders who take the commuter rail.

If passengers weren't frustrated enough by the lack of parking at many stations, the price of parking could now be increased.

The MBTA has penciled in $7 million in new parking revenues for next year. Now, they are deciding where to come up with that money.

An idea suggested Monday by MBTA officials was raising the price of parking at high–volume commuter rail lots, like South Attleboro.

Currently it costs $4 a day to park at South Attleboro Station.

The MBTA is considering raising the price by $1, but is fearful that doing so would lead to a reduction in parking space occupancy.

However, frustrated commuters don't think that raising the prices would help with the congestion.

"No, it's not going to help anything,” said commuter Steve Carmichael. “Unfortunately people will need to go to work so they will pay the extra price no matter what. If they [MBTA] were to use that extra money to somehow get another lot that would be fantastic."

No official decision has been made just yet on the price increase. MBTA officials hope to have a draft of their new parking policy in 2 weeks.

