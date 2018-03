By: Niza Vinas

Pawtucket Police are investigating two suspicious car fires on Warren Avenue early Tuesday morning.

The fire department arrived at Warren Avenue around 3:30 A.M. for reports of two vehicles engulfed in flames, just about 40 feet apart from one another.

No injuries were reported. Police say the cars were owned by the same person, and one of the vehicles was unregistered.

