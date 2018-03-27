State warns of hungry bears

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Temperatures are heating up, and hungry black bears are emerging from hibernation.

The state’s Department of Environmental Management is reminding residents to become “bear aware”' by removing tempting food sources like bird feeders and securing chickens.

They also recommend keeping barbecue grills free of grease, and taking garbage out for pick up the morning of collection not the night before.

Above all, do not feed the bears, the state says. Black bears are typically shy creatures but become easily dependent on backyard food sources.

There is an increase in bear populations in the rural areas of Providence, Kent and Washington counties.

Residents are advised to call the department after bear sightings.

