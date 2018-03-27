Police investigating - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Woman hit by car in Taunton

By: Rachael Perry

TAUNTON M.A. (WLNE) — A pedestrian crash that resulted in a woman having to be taken to the hospital via helicopter is under investigation.

Taunton Police said a woman was hit by 2011 Kia SUV around 7:23 a.m., on Industrial Park Road.

The woman, identified as Michelle Rebelo, of Taunton, was walking in the shoulder of the road heading toward Bay Street.

Police said the passenger side of the Kia, operated by Justin Severino, also of Taunton, struck Rebelo.

“The pedestrian was taken to Morton hospital where she was Med Flight to a Boston Hospital,” said Lt. Paul D. Roderick with the Taunton Police Department.   

Rebelo’s condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call Taunton Police at: (508) 824-7522.

