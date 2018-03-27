Grand jury indicts 'Obit Bandit' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Grand jury indicts 'Obit Bandit'

By: The Associated Press

Posted by: Rachael Perry

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP)  — A grand jury has indicted a Massachusetts man who police say broke into homes while the residents attended wakes or funerals.        

The Cape Cod Times reports 35-year-old Randy Brunelle was indicted on seven counts Friday, including three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of larceny from a building and one count of attempt to commit a crime.     

Police, who deemed Brunelle the "obit bandit," believe he is responsible for at least three break-ins on Cape Cod. Plymouth police say he's a suspect in five similar break-ins in their town.       

Brunelle was arrested Feb. 9 after he allegedly broke into a Barnstable home while the resident attended her mother's wake.       

He has pleaded not guilty.       

Brunelle's attorney previously said his client had an addiction to heroin. 

