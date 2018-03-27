Second suspect arrested in Gronk home break-in investigation

By: Rachael Perry
Email: rperry@abc6.com
Twitter: @RachaelABC6
FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — The second of three suspects has been arrested for his connection to the break-in of Rob Gronkowski's house.
Eric Tyrell, 28, turned himself in to police, officials told ABC6 News early Tuesday evening.
Tyrell was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen over $250. He was held on $10,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
Police had arrested another suspect, Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, last Friday.
A third suspect, identified as Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, is still at large.
Denn is wanted on the following charges:
- B&E Nightime.
- Larceny of a firearm. (three counts)
- Larceny more than 250.00.
- Malicious Destruction of Property.
- Trespassing.
So far police from multiple departments across Massachusetts have recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex, and two rare coins from the 1800's that were stolen back in February.
Items are still missing, police noted, including a firearms owned by an additional victim, Robert Goon.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Foxborough Police Department at: 508-543-4343.
