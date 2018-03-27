Second suspect arrested in Gronk home break-in investigation

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — The second of three suspects has been arrested for his connection to the break-in of Rob Gronkowski's house.

Eric Tyrell, 28, turned himself in to police, officials told ABC6 News early Tuesday evening.

Tyrell was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen over $250. He was held on $10,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Police had arrested another suspect, Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, last Friday.

A third suspect, identified as Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, is still at large.

Denn is wanted on the following charges:

B&E Nightime.

Larceny of a firearm. (three counts)

Larceny more than 250.00.

Malicious Destruction of Property.

Trespassing.

So far police from multiple departments across Massachusetts have recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex, and two rare coins from the 1800's that were stolen back in February.

Items are still missing, police noted, including a firearms owned by an additional victim, Robert Goon.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Foxborough Police Department at: 508-543-4343.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018