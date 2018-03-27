Second suspect arrested in Gronk home break-in investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Second suspect arrested in Gronk home break-in investigation

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department
Denn. Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department Denn. Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department
Almeida. Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department Almeida. Courtesy of the Foxborough Police Department

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — The second of three suspects has been arrested for his connection to the break-in of Rob Gronkowski's house. 

Eric Tyrell, 28, turned himself in to police, officials told ABC6 News early Tuesday evening. 

Tyrell was wanted on two counts of receiving stolen over $250. He was held on $10,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning. 

Police had arrested another suspect, Anthony Almeida, 31, of Randolph, last Friday. 

A third suspect, identified as Shayne Denn, 26, of Tewksbury, is still at large. 

Denn is wanted on the following charges:

  • B&E Nightime.
  • Larceny of a firearm. (three counts)
  • Larceny more than 250.00.
  • Malicious Destruction of Property.
  • Trespassing.

So far police from multiple departments across Massachusetts have recovered an Apple Watch, a Rolex, and two rare coins from the 1800's that were stolen back in February.

Items are still missing, police noted, including a firearms owned by an additional victim, Robert Goon. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Foxborough Police Department at: 508-543-4343.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.