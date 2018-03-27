Dog Rescued From Middle East Gets Second Chance in RI

By: Kainani Stevens

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE)­­—A journey spanning more than 6,000 miles has brought an injured dog from the middle east to America’s smallest state.

Hulk, a three-year-old mixed breed, was paralyzed after being hit by a car in Jordan. The dog remained by the side of the road there for weeks before receiving help.

After a viral Facebook post, Hulk found his way to Rhode Island where he was nursed back to health. Now, outfitted with a wheelchair, Hulk is just like every other dog.

Animal rescuers are hoping to find Hulk a permanent home where he could also receive training to be a therapy dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Hulk, click here.