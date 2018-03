By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews are working to clean up a serious car crash Tuesday evening.

It happened on Route 6 East in Johnston, where it intersects with Hartford Ave in Providence just after 7:00 p.m.

Traffic has backed up, with only two lanes open.

No further information is available at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

