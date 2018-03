Marshon Brooks is back in the NBA.



The former Friars star has signed a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.



Brooks returns from China where he played for the last three seasons.



The 29 year old last appeared in the NBA with the Lakers in 2014, and spent part of the 2013-14 season with the Celtics.



He still holds the Big East's single-game scoring record, with 25 in a game for Providence College.