Ward's Homer Propels Bryant to Inter-State Win over Brown

Redshirt freshman Ryan Ward (Millbury, Mass.) broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as the Bryant University baseball team defeated Brown University, 6-4, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ward's two-run home run highlighted an afternoon in which he posted his 10th multi-hit game of the year, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Led by Ward, the Bulldogs had five players finish with multiple hits in the game.

Bryant's bullpen did the rest as five relievers combined to allow just one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Game Information

Bryant 6, Brown 4

Records: Bryant (9-12), Brown (7-8)

Location: Murray Stadium (Providence, R.I.)

W|L|S: Logan Lessard (1-1) | Grant Greene (0-2) | Nathan Wrighter (4)

Coach Owens' Comments

"The bullpen did a great job today, allowing just one run in seven innings. Sam [Owens] had a big hit early, Ryan Ward's home run was huge and Mickey's RBI in the ninth was big. Our defense was good today and it was a competitive, well-played game by both teams."

Key Moments

With the game tied at 3-3, senior Logan Lessard (Cromwell, Conn.) was brought in to pitch with a runner at third and one out in the sixth. He proceeded to strikeout the next two batters to end the inning.

In the very next half inning, Ward untied the game with a two-run home run to right field.

How it happened

Brown grabbed an early lead with a two-out rally in the first. A single and two walks loaded the bases and freshman Sam Owens (Scituate, R.I.) was unable to turn a great diving play into a force out at second, allowing a run to score.

The Black and Gold answered with three runs in the top of the second. Freshman Shane Kelly (Sewell, N.J.) and sophomore Gaby Cruz (Miami, Fla.) both singled and junior Dante Ricciardi (West Boylston, Mass.) walked to load the bases with one out. Owens followed with a sharp single to left that scored two to give Bryant the lead. Sophomore James Ciliento (Mahwah, N.J.) capped the inning with a run-scoring single of his own to left.

Brown was able to tie the game with two more two-out runs in the bottom of the second. The first two batters reached with singles before freshman Matthew Stansky (Douglas, Mass.) struck out back-to-back batters. Sam Grigo, however, lined a pitch into the right field corner for a two-out, two-run triple.

The Bears had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth but Lessard ended the threat. Joe Lomuscio tripled with one out and Lessard was summoned from the bullpen. He proceeded to strike out the next two batters to end the inning.

Bryant's offense responded in the very next inning. Junior Nick Angelini (Bedford, N.H.) reached on a bunt single with one out and Ward drove the first pitch he saw deep down the right field line. The drive hooked foul, however. Ward was not to be denied, though, as he laced a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall for a two-run home run.

The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the ninth and Ward was in the middle of it again. He led off the inning with an opposite field double and came around to score on a single from senior Mickey Gasper (Merrimack, N.H.).

Brown plated its final run of the game in the bottom of the ninth. Willy Homza walked and pinch-runner Dalton Schroeder stole second. Richie Ciufo then singled to right center with two outs to make it 6-4.

Stats

Bryant finished the game with 14 hits.

Freshman Matthew Stansky (Douglas, Mass.) started and allowed three runs on five hits, walked two and struck out three over two innings.

Redshirt junior Justin Snyder (Georgetown, Mass.) recorded two scoreless innings of relief. He walked one and struck out three on the afternoon. Snyder also picked off a runner.

Sophomore Jack Ipsen (Eatontown, N.J.) retired four of the five batters he faced. His only blemish was the triple by Lomuscio.

Lessard struck out the only two batters he faced and earned his first win of the year in the process.

Junior Craig Lacey (Westfield, Mass.) retired six of the seven batters as he pitched the seventh and eighth.

Classmate Nathan Wrighter (Windsor, N.Y.) pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save. He allowed a run on a hit.

Ward finished 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

Angelini went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored.

Gasper went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

Owens drove in two runs and scored.

Grant Greene allowed two runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief and was saddled with the loss.

Game Notes

The Bulldogs improved to 9-6 against Brown at the Division I level.

Ward recorded his fifth three-hit game of the year and his 10th multi-hit game of the year.

Ward extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 17 games. Both are the longest of his career.

Ward has now homered in each of the last two games and has three on the year.

Ciliento extended his on-base streak to 15 games with his single.

Cruz has now reached safely in each of his last eight games. He recorded his third multi-hit game of the year and the 13th of his career.

Angelini posted his third multi-hit game of the year and the 43rd of his career.

Gasper hit his fifth double of the year and recorded his eight multi-hit game of the year and the 36th of his career.

Panno now has eight multi-hit games this season.

Snyder recorded his second-straight scoreless outing. He has now pitched more than an inning in five of his seven appearances this year.

Lacey recorded his fourth-straight scoreless outing and earned his second hold of the season.

Wrighter saw his scoreless outing streak snapped at six but recorded his fourth-straight save.

Lessard earned his first win since April 30 of last year.

Up Next

Bryant is scheduled to play its first games of the year at Conaty Park when they welcome Mount St. Mary's for a Northeast Conference series later this week. Game one of the series is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.