Family escapes fire on Nichols Lane in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — A infant boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital after being injured in a fire in Westerly.

Fire officials responded to a fire on Nichols Lane at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. It took firefighter approximately one hour to get the fire under control.

An adult male and three kids were able to escape the fire.

According to fire officials, the father and the kids jumped from a second story window.

A one-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

ABC6 News was told Wednesday morning that the boy is still at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital as precaution.

