One-Year-Old in Hospital Following House Fire in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) -- A one–year–old child is in the hospital after suffering serious injuries from a house fire in Westerly.

The fire broke out at this home on Nichols Lane around 7 pm Tuesday night.

The Westerly Fire Department and mutual aid from near by Pawgatuck quickly responded.

"It appears the fire started around the stove area in the kitchen,” said Captain Shawn Lacey with the Westerly Police Department.

“The kitchen, dining area, the whole interior is completely destroyed. Structurally it does not appear the house is in jeopardy, other than the entire inside," Captain Lacey continued.

A man and two other children escaped the fire — officials saying they jumped from a second story window. But as for that one year old:

"He was still in the house trapped in the dining room, next to the kitchen, which is the area where the house was fully engulfed,” said Captain Lacey.

Fire–fighters were able to rescue the child from the house later.

He was then rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, but authorities say it is a miracle he even survived.

"It's an absolute relief considering the condition of the house and that the fire was in the room with the child,” said Captain Lacey. “I mean the inside of the house was completely destroyed.”

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire, although they say it looks like it was a cooking fire.

