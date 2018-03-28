Search for possible person in water in the Narragansett Bay conc - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Search for possible person in water in the Narragansett Bay concluded

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast conducted a search for a possible person in the water Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard shared two images on Twitter of two empty kayaks found in the east passage of the Narragansett Bay.

Petty Officer Amber Howie told ABC6 News that they received at call at about 8:00 a.m.

Officials concluded the search at approximately 12:00 p.m., and no one was found.

