Massachusetts State Police raid business in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police and the Attorney General’s Office raided a business in East Providence.
Officials swarmed “Martins Maintenance Inc.” on Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Massachusetts AG’s Office told ABC6 News that a search warrant was being executed in connection to alleged labor trafficking and criminal wage violation in Massachusetts.
