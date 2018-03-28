Massachusetts State Police raid business in East Providence

By: News Staff

Posted by: Anthony Vega

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police and the Attorney General’s Office raided a business in East Providence.

Officials swarmed “Martins Maintenance Inc.” on Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Massachusetts AG’s Office told ABC6 News that a search warrant was being executed in connection to alleged labor trafficking and criminal wage violation in Massachusetts.

