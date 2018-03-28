New class of antibiotics discovered by RI Hospital researchers

Researchers from Rhode Island Hospital have discovered a new class of antibiotics that could one day combat superbugs.

The hope is that this scientific breakthrough will save lives in the years to come.

"Hopefully this will have a very meaningful result," said Dr. Eleftherios Mylonakis, the chief of infectious diseases at Rhode Island and Miriam Hospitals. He led the team that made the discovery.

Mylonakis explains that they have identified two chemical compounds that have the ability to kill MRSA, which is a type of superbug.

"We provide a few new compounds that can probably be useful in future antimicrobial drug development," said Mylonakis.

Dr. Mylonakis explains it will likely take anywhere from 5 to 10 years for this development to result in an antibiotic that is ready for a clinical trial.

He says that can only happen if they find the proper partnerships.

"I know it is a big range, but there are many steps from here to clinical use," said Mylonakis.

The breakthrough was about 12 years in the making.

The findings now published in Nature, an international journal of science.

"There's a lot of hard work that is taking place," said Mylonakis.

We should note Dr. Mylonakis has a personal tie to drug–resistant bacteria. His mother died of complications from resistant bacteria when she was in her 70's.

