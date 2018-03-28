Raynham PD investigating bullet casing found in middle school

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

RAYNHAM, M.A.(WLNE) — Police are investigating how an empty shell casing made its way into the middle school gymnasium Wednesday afternoon.

“At approximately 2 p.m., Raynham Police responded to the middle school after receiving a report that a single shell casing had been found by a teacher near the bleachers in the gym,” said Raynham Police in a press release.

“At this time there is no reason to believe there is any active threat or danger to the school.”

The shell that was found was not live.

Raynham students were released at normal time, but as a precaution all after-school activities were cancelled.

When police were notified, officers searched the school. They did not find any other suspicious items.

“Officers will be searching the rest of the school with multiple K9s tonight as the investigation continues,” noted Raynham Police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call The Raynham Police Department at: 508-824-2716.

