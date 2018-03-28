PC's Rodney Bullock to Play for Cash in 3-on-3 Tournament at Fin - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PC's Rodney Bullock to Play for Cash in 3-on-3 Tournament at Final Four

Providence College senior Rodney Bullock was selected to participate in the first ever three on three basketball tournament at the Final Four.

The big kicker is that the winning team gets a $100,000 prize. On a four person team, the pot results in $25,000 per player. It's the first tournament for pay in the history of College Basketball.

The teams in the tournament are separated by conferences, so Bullock will play on the Big East team ith Xavier's JP Macura, Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez, and Marquette's Andrew Rowsey.

