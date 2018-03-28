Six Run Fourth Dooms Rhody in Midweek Clash with Northeastern

Rhode Island (6-18) could not keep up with Northeastern in a 15-8 loss Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskies jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the second. Rhode Island got two back in the home half of the second when Austin White crossed the plate on a wild pitch and Mike Foley drove in Matt Daller with a sacrifice fly.

The Rams had a chance for more in the third, but only managed to cut it to 5-3. With the bases loaded and one away, Laurence Hill scored on a wild pitch to pull Rhody within two. After a walk to Brett McManus loaded the bases again, a fielder's choice grounder and a fly out ended the scoring chance for the Rams.

Northeastern (12-9) proceeded to break the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth, and single runs in the fifth and sixth, to open a 13-3 advantage.

The Rams trimmed it to 13-7 in the sixth, thanks to RBI singles by Foley and Hill, a sac-fly by Jordan Powell and a bases-loaded catcher's interference call, but were unable to get any closer.

The Huskies plated two more in the seventh, to make it a 15-7 game, but Josh Brodeur scored on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly by Max Mircovich for the final score of 15-8.

Inside the Box Score

Freshman Jackson Coutts went 3-for-4 for the first three-hit game of his career. He is hitting .360 (9-25) over URI's last six games.

Senior Mike Foley was 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.

Redshirt junior Laurence Hill singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.

Freshman Matt Daller went 2-for-4, walked and crossed the plate twice.

Freshmen Ryan Twitchell and Danny Luetkemeyer both made their first career appearances for the Rams.

Twitchell - who made the start in his collegiate debut - took the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks. He also recorded two strikeouts in the 3.1 inning appearance.

Luetkemeyer, who tossed one inning of relief, struck out one and was charged with two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits.

Of the six pitchers that Rhody used, freshman Brendan Mignone (eighth inning) and senior Nick Johnson (ninth inning) were the only Rams able to keep Northeastern off the board.

The Huskies combined for 16 hits and nine stolen bases on the afternoon - the most in each statistical category by any URI opponent this season.

Up Next

The Rams remain at home for the weekend, hosting Davidson in a three-game Atlantic 10 series at The Beck.