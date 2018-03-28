P-Bruins Give Up Three Second Period Goals in Loss to Wilkes Barre-Scranton

The Providence Bruins fell to the the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Wednesday night 5-2, dropping to third place in the Atlantic Division. The P-Bruins got goals from Jakub Zboril and Anton Blidh while Zane McIntyre made his 41st start of the season in net.

McIntyre made some huge saves throughout the first period, standing on his head at times to keep WIlkes-Barre Scranton off the board. The period looked like it would end scoreless, but Providence got a power play late in the frame when Adam Pedan interfered and hit Peter Cehlarik at center ice. Cehlarik had to leave the game, but the P-Bruins were able to score on the man-advantage with just 42 seconds left in the period. Zboril made a nice play at the blueline to stop a clearing attempt and loaded up on a slap-shot. With Trent Frederic and Joona Koppanen screening in front, his shot went past Tristan Jarry for his third goal of the season to put Providence up 1-0 into the break.

The Penguins offense dominated in opening six minutes of the second, scoring three times in a span of 4:09. The first came from Daniel Sprong 1:56 in on a tough angle backhand shot that snuck through McIntyre. He argued the net was dislodged, but the goal counted and the game was knotted 1-1. Just 2:53 later, Sprong scored again off a nice feed from Garrett Wilson to give him space alone in front. His 26th goal of the season gave the Penguins their first lead of the night 2-1. Joseph Cramarossa made it 3-1 1:16 later after Ryan Haggerty fed him the puck in front with space. Haggerty took a hit at the half boards to get Cramarossa the puck, but a wrister for his ninth goal of the season made his effort worth it.

The P-Bruins answered back at 8:54 thanks to Blidh’s 10th goal of the season. Zboril led him into the offensive zone and Blidh did the rest, sniping a shot over the glove of Jarry from the right dot. The assist marked Zboril’s first career multipoint game and made things 3-2 Penguins into the second intermission. Wilkes-Barre regained a two-goal lead at 10:03 of the third on a great play from Teddy Blueger. He used his speed to get a round a P-Bruins defender, then used a backhand-forehand to get the puck over McIntyre’s shoulder. His 18th goal of the season made things 4-2 Penguins. Jarred Tinordi put the final nail in the coffin with an empty net goal and Wilkes-Barre went on to a 5-2 win.

McIntyre stopped 27 of 31 shots while Jarry stopped 27 of 29. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins continue their Pennsylvania road trip Friday when they head to Allentown for a 7:05pm faceoff with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

