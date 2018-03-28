Gallons of cooking oil cover road in Fairhaven - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gallons of cooking oil cover road in Fairhaven

Courtesy of Ed Pepin Courtesy of Ed Pepin

By: News Staff

FAIRHAVEN, M.A. (WLNE) — A Fairhaven man caused a slippery mess after spilling cooking oil onto a busy street.

He uses the oil to fuel his car, police said, and was transferring it from a 200 gallon tank into smaller 5 gallon buckets.

Crews were called out to Bridge Street so they could spread sand on the road.

Between 50 and 75 gallons of oil spilled down the driveway into the road.

Police had to shut down the street for several hours for the clean-up.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

