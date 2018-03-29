Trump ends program for Liberians living in R.I., elsewhere

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- President Trump has announced he's getting rid of the "Deferred Enforced Departure" program, which has allowed several thousand Liberians to stay in the United States for decades--many of them in Rhode Island.

"It's a change in policy without any good reason, I think because the president sees some political advantage of throwing out immigrants to our country," said Rep. David Cicilline.

He's giving them a year--until the end of March 2019--to leave the country or face deportation.

The President says his decision reflects the program's original intention--to provide protection to Liberians during that country's Civil War, which has long since ended.

"To force them to go back to a country that has been ravaged by the Ebola outbreak and really devastated for no good reason. These are our neighbors and our friends who have made contributions to our state," said Cicilline.

Winston Gould, president of the Rhode Island Liberian Community Association, agrees.

"I would want the President to know that we are very law-abiding, we make a great impact in the state. We have students who go to school here, we have people who have graduated, nurses, doctors, teachers," said Gould.

Gould has lived in Providence since the late 80's, and considers it home.

He works as a DJ on the side, and five years ago he bought a house.

Countless others are now worried about the future of their businesses and the prospect of their families being torn apart.

"We do have a tie that bonds America and Liberia and they should see that and find a way forward for people who are still only temporary status," said Gould.

Cicilline and others are working on a bill that would give Liberians in the United States a path to citizenship, so they would be able to stay regardless of what happens with this program.

