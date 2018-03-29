Crews respond to fire on Woodbine Street in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An early morning broke out on the East Side of Providence forcing a family out of their home.

The Providence Fire Department responded to 143 Woodbine Street at about 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the entire back side of the two-story house engulfed in flames.

A neighbor sent ABC6 News a video that showed the flames coming from the sides of the building and lots of smoke.

It took fire crews approximately 45 minutes to put the blaze out.

Fire officials have not confirmed details to ABC6 yet, but neighbors say that everyone in the house has been accounted for and are safe.

As for the house, it sustained major damage.

“I saw on my security camera that there was flashes of lights...so I came to check out the front window...and the whole back of the house across the street was engulfed in flames. Yeah it was pretty intense...especially at three o’clock in the morning...you don’t expect to see that,” said neighbor John Lopes.

The fire was a very large that it required over 15 different trucks with the Providence Fire Department to respond to the call.

