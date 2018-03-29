Slater Mill redevelopment plan

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency is setting the stage for the development around the ballpark at Slater Mill.

The agency is searching for planning and development consultants to join their team and help maximize the potential for the downtown river front.

“The PRA is focused on being ready to assist the city from day one to attract large-scale development, be prepared with financing options, and keep ancillary development on track,” said Roger Lemoie, Chair of the Pawtucket Redevelopment Authority.

PRA want to make the ballpark a destination where visitors come to enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“… Residents and visitors from around the country will enjoy restaurants, shops, breweries, entertainment venues, hotels, and more,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

The new PawSox stadium remains in limbo. The House and the House Finance Committee are currently reviewing the legislation.

