Dartmouth Police arrest man in tent behind elementary school

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Dartmouth Police arrested a man Wednesday after finding him in a tent in the woods behind a local elementary school.

Police reported to the woods directly behind DeMello Elementary School around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a tent had been set up in the wooded area behind the school.

Upon arrival, two Dartmouth Police officers located the tent and the two males occupying it.

Police say after conducting checks on both men they discovered that one of them, James Curry, 31, had an outstanding warrant for failure to report for jury duty.

Dartmouth Police placed Curry under arrest based on the nature of the warrant.

Police say that prior to vacating the area, the tent was removed by the second occupant.

Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque encouraged the public to continue the practice the motto “if you see something, say something”.

