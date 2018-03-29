Ruling in St. Joseph’s pension case

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a victory for retirees from St. Joseph’s and Fatima Hospitals in Providence Superior Court.

Providence Superior Court Judge Brian Stern sided with the retirees Thursday on the fight to keep pensions.

The judge allowed them to continue to receive their pensions and granted frozen applications to be processed.

An effort was made to slash those pensions due to financial troubles. The pension plan was put in receivership back in August nearly three years after the Diocese sold the hospitals to a for-profit company.

A status hearing will be held within two months.

