Ruling in St. Joseph’s pension case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ruling in St. Joseph’s pension case

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It was a victory for retirees from St. Joseph’s and Fatima Hospitals in Providence Superior Court.

Providence Superior Court Judge Brian Stern sided with the retirees Thursday on the fight to keep pensions.

The judge allowed them to continue to receive their pensions and granted frozen applications to be processed.

An effort was made to slash those pensions due to financial troubles. The pension plan was put in receivership back in August nearly three years after the Diocese sold the hospitals to a for-profit company.

A status hearing will be held within two months.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.