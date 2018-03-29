Nudist campground seeks lifeguard for 2018 season

By: Rachael Perry

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A nudist campground in Foster is seeking a lifeguard for it's 2018 season.

The Dyer Woods Nudist Campground posted the listing on their Facebook page.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and have both First-Aid and CPR training. Other qualifications include good communications skills and the ability to be a team player.

The uniform is optional.

All who are interested in setting up an interview can call: (401) 397-3007.

