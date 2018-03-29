Nudist campground seeks lifeguard for 2018 season - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Nudist campground seeks lifeguard for 2018 season

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: RachaelABC6

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A nudist campground in Foster is seeking a lifeguard for it's 2018 season. 

The Dyer Woods Nudist Campground posted the listing on their Facebook page. 

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, and have both First-Aid and CPR training. Other qualifications include good communications skills and the ability to be a team player. 

The uniform is optional. 

All who are interested in setting up an interview can call: (401) 397-3007.

The full post can be read below.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

