PC Hockey's Leading Scorer Foley To Forgo Senior Season, Signs With Blues

Providence College junior forward Erik Foley (Mansfield, Mass.) has decided to forgo his senior season and has agreed to terms on a three-year entry level contract with the St. Louis Blues. Foley will report to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL) on an amateur tryout (ATO) with his entry level contract beginning in the 2018-19 season.

Originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the third round (78th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Foley’s rights were traded to the Blues at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 26 in a deal involving Paul Stastny.

Foley finished three seasons at Providence College, appearing in 110 games and registering 88 points on 38 goals and 50 assists. Foley was named as a First Team Hockey East All-Star and was just the third Providence College forward to be a First Team selection since 2000 (Devin Rask, Mark Jankowski). The junior registered career-highs in goals (16), assists (19), and points (35). In 24 Hockey East games, Foley notched 11 goals, 12 assists, and a plus-nine rating, while adding three games with at least three points. Foley was the Hockey East’s Player of the Month for November and a Walter Brown Award semifinalist.

For more updates on the Providence College men's hockey program, follow the team on Twitter @FriarsHockey.